Firefighters responding to house fire in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were called out to a house fire in Huber Heights Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to the 6300 block of Longford Rd. at 10:24 p.m.

A neighbor says an elderly woman lives at the home by herself and was able to get out safely.

Huber Heights resident Jennifer Steinmetz says when she went to get her neighbor out of the home it was filled with smoke and flames were shooting out of the roof.

Fire crews were able to control the fire within an hour.

The cause is under investigation.