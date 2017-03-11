Firefighters take Bethel girl to father-daughter dance

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – It was a special night for a girl after five firefighters from Bethel Township escorted her to a father-daughter dance.

Ryleigh Shafer lost her father, Justin a Bethel firefighter in October after he lost his battle with cancer.

It was all smiles when Ryleigh walked into her first father-daughter dance with her best friends from the Bethel Fire Department.

“We take care of one another. Especially in times of need. Ever since Justin had passed away, we have been trying to do stuff with the kids. We want to make sure they know that we are still a part of their family,” said Bethel Fire Lt Nick Magatoe.

Lt. Magatoe worked the same shift as Ryleigh’s father.

“We live together, we eat together, we sleep together. You are essentially a family for 24 hours every so many days. Any one of us would do this for each other,” said Magatoe.

While no one can replace Ryleigh’s father, she has an army of supporters.

“She comes up every Saturday shift we work. We have gotten really close to her. We definitely owe Justin to help her out,” said Bethel firefighter, Jayce Justice.

“It’s family. If you don’t have family, you don’t have anything. Everyone has to stick together,” said Bethel Assistant Fire Chief, Jay Zimmerman.