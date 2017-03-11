Man arrested at airport with 10 pounds of cocaine taped to his legs

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a drug smuggler flew into New York’s Kennedy Airport with 10 pounds of cocaine taped to his legs.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday that officers arrested Juan Carlos Galan Luperon on March 4 after they noticed he was “busting out of his pants.”

Luperon, a U.S. citizen, had arrived in New York from the Dominican Republic.

Customs officials say officers noticed Luperon’s pants were snug. The officers searched Luperon in a private room.

According to the agency, the officers found packages of white powder taped to Luperon’s legs. The agency says the powder tested positive for cocaine.

Luperon was arrested on federal narcotics smuggling charges. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Authorities say the cocaine was worth about $164,000.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s