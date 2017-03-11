Nation’s newest fighter aircraft to fly at Dayton air show

Vectren Dayton Air Show.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Organizers say the newest fighter aircraft for the U.S. Air Force will fly in formation with a WWII fighter plane during the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Ohio this summer.

It’s a pairing known as a Heritage Flight. Organizers say the F-35 was part of the event last year, too, but only as an exhibit on the ground.

This time it will travel to Dayton from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona and take to the skies under the guidance of a specially trained Air Force pilot.

The Air Force Thunderbirds are slated to headline the event, which is scheduled for June 24-25.

