Wife arrested after husband found dead in their home

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Logan County woman is arrested in connection with the death of her husband.

Deputies were called to the 8100 block of Township Highway 110 around 10:30 p.m. Friday on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found Rosalie Kennedy in the kitchen. After deputies got her to come outside, they found her husband, Gary Kennedy, dead on the kitchen

floor.

Kennedy is currently being held in the Logan County Jail and is facing a murder charge.

The shooting is under investigation