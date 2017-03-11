Winter has not given up yet, despite the return of daylight saving time tonight.

By Published:

Dry but unseasonably cold weather will be around through the weekend.  Nighttime lows for the next several days are expected to be below freezing and may harm any budding plants.  Make sure to cover them up at night.  Tonight we spring forward into daylight saving time.  Turn clocks forward one hour before you go to bed tonight.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy and cold.  High 34  Wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s

TONIGHT:  Clearing and cold.  Low 16  Wind chills in the teens and single digits.

SUNDAY:  Mostly sunny and continued cold.  High 33

A clipper system will approach us on Monday bringing in a chance of snow mainly starting in the afternoon.  Some areas may even see the precipitation start out as rain before changing to snow.  The chances for snow showers continues through Wednesday.

