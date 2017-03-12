First Four floor installed at UD Arena

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The floor for the First Four is in and ready for action and it took a lot of heavy lifting from a lot of people to do it.

“We got about 25 guys that we use to take up the old floor and put in the new one and they can get it done in about four to five hours,” said Scott DeBolt the director of UD Arena, “We’ve started about five days ago transforming the building working in and out of the high school district basketball games and putting on the finishing touches here in the last 24 hours.”

The First Four floor, is seen nationally four times a year by millions of fans and by thousands who pack the arena.

“We’ll be at near capacity for both nights. We’re just shy of 13,000 for the First Four with some of the media seats and the ones we take out,” DeBolt said.

Riley Dugan has season tickets for Flyers games and says whether you’re into basketball or not, mid-March is a big week for the Miami Valley.

“In fact UD arena has held more NCAA tournament games than any arena in the country. People here just love basketball whether it’s the Flyers, Wright State or any other team actually,” Dugan said.

“It’s a huge even for not only us at the arena and the university but the Dayton region. The economic impact that it has on the area is tremendous. So we’re happy to contribute and we’re glad it’s here,” said DeBolt.

The Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates that the First Four will give the local economy a boost of about $4.5 million.