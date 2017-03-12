First responders holding training at Far Hills Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A heads up if you drive S.R. 48 through Centerville. Do not be alarmed if you see firefighters and police at the Far Hills Center.

Starting Monday morning at 9, first responders will be out there training.

The owner of Elsa’s, Bill Hemmert,recently purchased the property, and is allowing local city and federal agencies to train there before the buildings are torn down.

The general contractor for the project says they’ve already gone through and gotten rid of potentially hazardous material from the buildings, and Habitat for Humanity has deconstructed material for repurposing.

Crews will be training there Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Then, we’re told a fence will go up around the property to prepare for demolition.

No word yet when that’s expected to start.

All of the buildings will come down except for Elsa’s Restaurant.

