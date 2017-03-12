Flyers head to Indy for the big dance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – March Madness is alive and well in Dayton as the flyers make another run for the title.

The top 68 teams in the country were announced Sunday and the Dayton Flyers earned the No. 7 seed in the South Region. They’ll square off with No. 10 seed Wichita State in the first round. That match-up will tip off Friday in Indianapolis.

This is the flyers’ 18th tournament appearance and their fourth year in a row; making it all the way to the Elite Eight in 2014.

UD will enter the big dance this year with a 24-7 record and the title of A-10 regular season conference champions.

READ MORE: Flyers fall to Davidson in conference quarter-final

2 Sports Director Jack Pohl is following the team. Stay with 2 NEWS and WDTN.com for all the highlights and happenings as the Flyers follow their quest for the title.

<strong>Keep checking <a href=”http://wdtn.com/”>WDTN.com</a> for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for <a href=”https://itunes.apple.com/app/id488539385″ target=”_blank”>iPhone</a> or <a href=”https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.linmedia.newstouch.wdtn” target=”_blank”>Android</a>. You can also sign up for <a href=”http://wdtn.com/about-us/email-alerts-the-latest-news-and-weather-delivered-to-your-inbox/”>email alerts here</a>.</strong>

<strong>Don’t miss another post on <a href=”https://facebook.com/wdtn2″>Facebook </a>or <a href=”https://twitter.com/wdtn”>Twitter</a> for all the latest breaking news</strong>