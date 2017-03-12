Flyers head to the big dance in Indy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Once again it is the most wonderful time of the year… for basketball fans.

The Dayton Flyers waited to learn where they will go dance. The NCAA Selection Committee chose the Flyers to be the number 7 seed in the South Region and will play Wichita State in Indianapolis Friday.

The Flyers lost their opening game in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinal Friday to the Davidson Wildcats in the final minute of play, after having been seeded number one in the playoffs.

While the loss might be heart-breaking for the Flyer faithful, there are a lot of good things happening this year. Head coach Archie Miller was named the A-10 Coach of the Year after leading the Flyers to their first outright conference regular season championship, a school-record 15 conference wins against just three losses, and a 24-6 overall record.

READ MORE: Flyers fall to Davidson in conference quarter-final

2 Sports Director Jack Pohl is following the team. Stay with 2 NEWS and WDTN.com for all the highlights and happenings as the Flyers follow their quest for the title.

<strong>Keep checking <a href=”http://wdtn.com/”>WDTN.com</a> for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for <a href=”https://itunes.apple.com/app/id488539385″ target=”_blank”>iPhone</a> or <a href=”https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.linmedia.newstouch.wdtn” target=”_blank”>Android</a>. You can also sign up for <a href=”http://wdtn.com/about-us/email-alerts-the-latest-news-and-weather-delivered-to-your-inbox/”>email alerts here</a>.</strong>

<strong>Don’t miss another post on <a href=”https://facebook.com/wdtn2″>Facebook </a>or <a href=”https://twitter.com/wdtn”>Twitter</a> for all the latest breaking news</strong>