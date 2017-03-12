Flyers head to the big dance in Indy

FILE: Dayton Flyers celebrate winning the league regular season Championship. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Once again it is the most wonderful time of the year… for basketball fans.

The Dayton Flyers waited to learn where they will go dance.  The NCAA Selection Committee chose the Flyers to be the number 7 seed in the South Region and will play Wichita State in Indianapolis Friday.

The Flyers lost their opening game in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinal Friday to the Davidson Wildcats in the final minute of play, after having been seeded number one in the playoffs.

While the loss might be heart-breaking for the Flyer faithful, there are a lot of good things happening this year. Head coach Archie Miller was named the A-10 Coach of the Year after leading the Flyers to their first outright conference regular season championship, a school-record 15 conference wins against just three losses, and a 24-6 overall record.

