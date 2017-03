DAYTON, Ohio – For the first time in school history, the Dayton Flyers will play in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

The Flyers earned the No. 7 seed in the South Region and will face Wichita State (30-4) in a first-round game Friday at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

CBS will televise the game nationally. Tip is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.