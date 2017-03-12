Hamilton state representative jailed on OVI, weapons charges

(Source: Butler County Jail)

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio Rep. Wes Retherford, of Hamilton, was arrested early Sunday morning and has been charged with OVI and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

The Republican lawmaker was arrested in Liberty Township and booked into the Butler County Jail at about 7:30 a.m., according to jail records.

The Butler County Communications Center received a call that a male subject appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle in the McDonald’s drive-thru located at 5500 Liberty Square Drive, according to a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Department.

During the investigation, deputies found a loaded gun in the seat of the vehicle.

Retherford was first elected in 2012 and is in his third term, representing Hamilton, Fairfield, Ross Township and portions of Hanover and St. Clair townships.

No date has been set for an initial court appearance.

The sheriff’s department expects more information to be released on Monday.

