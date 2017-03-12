Light snow moves into the area for Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas north of I70 from 12 p.m. Monday through 2 p.m. Tuesday. A clipper system moves into the Miami Valley for the beginning of the week producing light snow Monday through Tuesday.

“The Monday morning commute will be dry,” says Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings, “However the evening commute we will begin to see snow covered roadways.”

The snow continues overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.

“By Tuesday morning much of the snow will come to an end. We may see a few snow showers but the wind will pick up causing some blowing and drifting snow,” Hastings explained.

Winds will be between 10-25 m.p.h. with gusts as high as 30 to 35 m.p.h.

“Total snowfall accumulation will be between 1-3 inches. Areas north of Dayton will pick up 3-4 inches while areas south of Dayton will pick up 1-2 inches,” Hastings said. “It’s not going to be a huge snowfall but we may see some slick spots Monday evening and Tuesday morning.”

Once the snow has stopped falling here in the Dayton area it will really begin to pick up along the northeast coast. This same system will get stronger and produce strong wind gusts and heavy snowfall along the east coast.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Meteorologist Tara Hastings explaining the impacts in a Facebook Live Video from Sunday March 12th 8 p.m.