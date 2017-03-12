Light snow moves through this evening

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas north of I70 until 2 p.m. Tuesday. A clipper system moves into the Miami Valley for the beginning of the week producing light snow through Tuesday.

“Snow is now falling over all of the Miami Valley,” Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis said. “We will see a few slick spots develop once the sun sets and temperatures fall.”

The snow continues overnight and will end early Tuesday morning.

“By Tuesday morning much of the snow will come to an end. We may see a few snow showers but the wind will pick up causing some blowing and drifting snow,” Davis explained.

Winds will be between 10-25 m.p.h. with gusts as high as 30 m.p.h. Tuesday. Wind chill values drop into the single digits Tuesday morning.

“Total snowfall accumulation will be between 1-2 inches. Areas north of Dayton will pick up about 1-2 inches while areas south of Dayton will pick up about an inch or less,” Davis said. “It’s not going to be a huge snowfall but we will see some slick spots tonight and Tuesday morning.”

Once the snow has stopped falling here in the Dayton area it will really begin to pick up along the northeast coast. This same system will get stronger and produce strong wind gusts and heavy snowfall along the east coast.

