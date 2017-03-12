Not to be caught unawares, NY preparing for Monday blizzard

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is getting New York ready for the snow blizzard expected to sweep the region starting Monday.

He announced Sunday that the New York State Emergency Operations Center will be activated Monday evening, with stockpiles of sandbags, generators and pumps at the ready.

The National Weather Service announced a blizzard watch for coastal regions including New York City and upstate New York.

Forecasters say the first snow is expected in the city late Monday, with up to 4 inches falling by dawn. On Tuesday, anywhere between 10 and 16 inches could accumulate, with winds gusts of up to 40 mph.

The expected severe weather comes just a week after the region saw temperatures climb into the 60