Selection Sunday starts road to Final Four

WDTN Staff Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s Selection Sunday for the NCAA tournament.

That’s when the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee reveals which 68 teams have made the field for that year’s basketball championships. With a 24-7 record, the University of Dayton should certainly be an at-large team when the brackets are released. The flyers have made the tournament three times in a row.

The selection show begins at 5:30 p.m. Stay with 2 News on air and online for results.

The 2017 Tournament begins in Dayton on Tuesday, March 14th.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s