Selection Sunday starts road to Final Four

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s Selection Sunday for the NCAA tournament.

That’s when the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee reveals which 68 teams have made the field for that year’s basketball championships. With a 24-7 record, the University of Dayton should certainly be an at-large team when the brackets are released. The flyers have made the tournament three times in a row.

The selection show begins at 5:30 p.m. Stay with 2 News on air and online for results.

The 2017 Tournament begins in Dayton on Tuesday, March 14th.