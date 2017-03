MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – An accident involving two semi trailers has closed down Interstate 75 near State Route 725 near Miamisburg.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. Sunday when a semi truck traveling south on I-75 hit a tanker from behind. The impact caused fuel to spill from the truck. All southbound lanes are closed while crews clean up the area.

The drivers of both trucks weren’t hurt.

The cause is under investigation.