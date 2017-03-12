Suspect tries to stab grocery store employees with nail file

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman allegedly tried to stab grocery store employees with a finger nail file Sunday night.

The incident happened at the People’s Market, 2010 N. Main St. around 7:40 p.m.

Police say the woman was trying to steal items from the store when she was confronted by security. That’s when officials say she pulled out a finger nail file and tried to stab employees with it.

The suspect was taken to a hospital after citing chest pains.

Dayton Police say she’s facing assault charges.