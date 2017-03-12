The cold air continues, snow possible Monday night.

By Published:

The cold air mass remains in place for several more days meaning that below normal highs will continue.  Sunday will be dry but the next storm system will affect the area on Monday.  The morning commute will see chilly conditions and mostly cloudy skies.  Travel will be trickier for the evening commute with rain and snow showers developing Monday afternoon and evening.

TODAY:  A mix of clouds and sun and continued cold.  High 35  Wind chills in the 20s

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Low 23

MONDAY:  Morning clouds.  Afternoon rain and snow showers developing.  Accumulating snow possible by Monday night.  High 38

Snow showers possible Monday night into Tuesday AM.  Accumulating snow is possible.  Generally 1-3 ” with the higher amounts mainly north.  Roads are expected to be slick.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s