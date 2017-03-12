The cold air continues, snow possible Monday night.

The cold air mass remains in place for several more days meaning that below normal highs will continue. Sunday will be dry but the next storm system will affect the area on Monday. The morning commute will see chilly conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Travel will be trickier for the evening commute with rain and snow showers developing Monday afternoon and evening.

TODAY: A mix of clouds and sun and continued cold. High 35 Wind chills in the 20s

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Low 23

MONDAY: Morning clouds. Afternoon rain and snow showers developing. Accumulating snow possible by Monday night. High 38

Snow showers possible Monday night into Tuesday AM. Accumulating snow is possible. Generally 1-3 ” with the higher amounts mainly north. Roads are expected to be slick.