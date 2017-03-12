University of Dayton hosting human trafficking awareness event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton is hosting a human trafficking awareness event this upcoming week.

It’s a part of CNN’s Freedom Project and is called ‘My Freedom Day’.

Event organizers say there will be eight stations and an interactive life-sized board game to show the cycle of human trafficking.

The University of Dayton Anti-Human Trafficking Director, Tony Talbott hopes area teachers and students will attend because it’s a problem in the Miami Valley.

“Middle school and up are old enough to really grasp what we are talking about and get an understanding of what’s happening. We know unfortunately, preteens are vulnerable to exploitation by sex traffickers and labor traffickers,” said Talbott.

The event is free and open to the public. It runs from to 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and will be held at the Kennedy Union Torch Lounge.

University officials say parking is free in Lot B with a parking pass from the visitor’s booth on College Park Drive.