USC, Providence among teams playing in First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  No matter who lands at the top of the bracket this year, the games start in Dayton.

Mt. St Mary’s, New Orleans, Providence, USC, NC Central, UC Davis, Kansas State and Wake Forest are the 8 teams playing this year.

What was once referred to as the play-in games with Selection Sunday coming after the games, the First Four at UD Aena has grown into a tournament all its own.

We now know the eight teams that start their bid for greatness in Dayton.

These teams have a tight schedule.  They must first travel to Dayton and four of them will play Tuesday. The bracket of 64 will begin play Thursday.

That doesn’t leave much time to sight see, but it is another reason why it is great to live in the Miami Valley.

