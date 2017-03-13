Applications accepted for Oktoberfest celebration

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Applications are now being accepted for booth space at the Dayton Art Institute’s annual Oktoberfest celebration.

The three-day festival at the museum features two tents of artisans selling their work. More than 50 of them from around the country can display their pieces.

Artisans can apply online here by April 21. They will then be selected through a jury process.

This will be the 46th year of Oktoberfest at the Dayton Art Institute. It’s the museum’s largest fundraising event. It will run from Sept. 22-24. More than 25,000 people are expected to attend.