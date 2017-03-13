AT&T to provide Cell On Wheels for First Four

Related Coverage UD Arena set to host First Four games

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AT&T will boost its service at the University of Dayton ahead of this week’s First Four at University of Dayton Arena.

The network will bring in a Cell On Wheels (or COW) to provide extra connectivity for the big crowds expected for the games. The COW improves internet connectivity, making sure customers have reliable connections through Wednesday.

The COW will remain at UD through spring commencement.

The First Four tips off at UD Arena Tuesday night. Four games will be played there, kicking off the 2017 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament.