Two Greene County Universities on lock down

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – The campuses of Central State University and Wilberforce University are on lock down.

An alert on the Central State’s website went out just before 9:00 p.m. Monday saying “There’s a report of gunfire on campus. The campus is officially on lock down until further notice.”

2 News confirmed with Xenia Police that both universities are on lock down but dispatch gave no further details.

Our crews on the scene say cars are being moved away from a certain building on Central State’s campus.

