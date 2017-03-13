Closing arguments scheduled in trial of accused toddler killer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday afternoon in the trial of a man accused of killing a toddler.

Prosecutors say Jesse York killed 22-month-old Rylee Sellars in Germantown in November 2013. Investigators say Rylee died from blunt force trauma to the head.

York was taken into custody in January of 2014. He was indicted for murder in August of 2014.

The 32-year-old man is Rylee’s mother’s ex-boyfriend. He was babysitting the child while her mother was at work.

Rylee did not die immediately. She was on life support for two days before dying at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

2 NEWS will be in Montgomery County Court for the closing arguments. We will let you know what happens.