Family escapes house fire in Trotwood thanks to quick thinking boy

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The quick thinking actions of a boy at a house in Trotwood allowed his family to escape unharmed from a fire.

Firefighters responded to a call about an attic fire around 6:45 a.m. on Monday at a house in the 3900 block of Casper Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames showing from the roof of the house. Crews worked quickly to contain the fire.

The family and their pets escaped the fire without injury, and firefighters credit a boy in the home for keeping everyone safe.

“The son had just got up for school, smelled something burning, woke his mom up, they started hunting around the house, went into the kitchen and they saw a little bit of fire that was coming out of the ceiling,” Trotwood Deputy Chief Brandon Barnett said. “They obviously grabbed the animals, the pets and got out of the house.”

Barnett says the cause of the fire could be electrical. He says the landlord of the house was recently doing electrical work.

Investigators will make a final determination about the cause of the fire.

The Clayton and Harrison Township Fire Departments assisted at the scene.