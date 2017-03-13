First responders training near Elsa’s

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Don’t be alarmed if you see first responders IN far hills this week.

That’s because they’re using the buildings near Elsa’s for training… before they’re demolished.

The owner of Elsa’s recently purchased the property and is allowing local city and federal agencies to train there before the buildings are torn down.

Crews will be training at the center Monday through Friday of this week…from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Including SWAT teams, canine teams and other law enforcement agencies.

Monday the Washington Township Fire Department was on site. Their crews conducted fire operations and search & rescue training.

“Any opportunity we get to train in a real building it affords us and opportunity to learn not only different techniques, but it allows us to get in and actually see actual floor plans, stretch our hoses and throw ladders and do search and rescue in an environment that we’re not used to. Know that we’re bettering our skills, to provide better service for the community,” Washington Township Fire Department Cpt. Joel Holbrook said.

The owner told 2 NEWS fences will go up around the property to prepare for demolition. No word yet when that’s expected to start.