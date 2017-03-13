Schedule for First Four free team practices at UD Arena

Related Coverage UD Arena set to host First Four games

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The NCAA men’s basketball tournament tips off in Dayton with the First Four Tuesday night. Before that, you can watch the eight teams competing in Dayton practice at UD Arena.

There will be open team practices at UD Arena Monday night and Tuesday afternoon. Both sessions are free. The first 250 people inside receive free T-shirts and a concession voucher.

The Monday schedule is below:

Mt. St. Mary’s: 5:05-5:45 p.m.

New Orleans: 5:50-6:30 p.m.

Kansas State: 6:35-7:15 p.m.

Wake Forest: 7:20-8 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule is below:

NC Central: 12:05-12:45 p.m.

UC Davis: 12:50-1:30 p.m.

USC: 1:35-2:15 p.m.

Providence: 2:20-3 p.m.