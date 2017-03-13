Teen accused of threatening violence remains in custody

Related Coverage Student charged with threat year after Ohio school shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teenager accused of threatening violence against his classmates appeared in court Monday on a charge of terroristic threats.

Authorities said the 15-year-old Madison High School student used the name of another teen who opened fire at the school in February of 2016 and threatened to do the same. He was arrested earlier this month, almost exactly a year after Austin Hancock opened fire in the school cafeteria and injured four people.

Police said he told a female classmates that she “needed to watch out because he was going to do an Austin Hancock version 2 at the school.”

The teen’s mother asked a judge in Butler County Juvenile Court Monday to release her son and place him on house arrest. She said her son is innocent and has never threatened violence.

The judge declined to release him. He said the teen needs to go through a court-ordered risk assessment to determine if he poses a threat of violence.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 29 at 9 a.m.