Teen accused of threatening violence remains in custody

By Published:

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teenager accused of threatening violence against his classmates appeared in court Monday on a charge of terroristic threats.

Authorities said the 15-year-old Madison High School student used the name of another teen who opened fire at the school in February of 2016 and threatened to do the same. He was arrested earlier this month, almost exactly a year after Austin Hancock opened fire in the school cafeteria and injured four people.

Police said he told a female classmates that she “needed to watch out because he was going to do an Austin Hancock version 2 at the school.”

The teen’s mother asked a judge in Butler County Juvenile Court Monday to release her son and place him on house arrest. She said her son is innocent and has never threatened violence.

The judge declined to release him. He said the teen needs to go through a court-ordered risk assessment to determine if he poses a threat of violence.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 29 at 9 a.m.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s