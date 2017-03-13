Troy shooting suspect arrested after 2 month search

By Published:
Dontae Bailey mugshot/Miami County Jail

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man wanted for a shooting in Troy from mid-January is behind bars after a two-month search.

Authorities in Montgomery County took 34-year-old Dontae Bailey into custody on warrants out of Miami County.

Troy Police officers picked Bailey up from the Montgomery County Jail and took him to the Miami County Jail on Saturday.

Police say Bailey shot Chad Reedy in the leg during an argument over drugs at the Imperial Court Apartments in Troy on January 16th.

Bailey was booked into the Miami County Jail on felonious assault and having weapons under disability charges.

He is being held on $200,000 bond.

Bailey was arraigned on Monday. His next court appearance hasn’t been set yet.

