UD Women headed to Louisville to face Tennessee in NCAA

INDIANAPOLIS (WDTN) – The 2017 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament bracket was announced Monday night with the University of Dayton being selected as a No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 seed Tennessee at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 on ESPN2. The games will be played at the KFC YUM! Center in Louisville, Ky.

The Flyers earned their 11th consecutive postseason berth and eighth overall NCAA Tournament appearance thanks to an automatic bid via the Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship they won last Sunday in Richmond, Va.

Dayton has a 5-6 record overall in the NCAA Tournament, but the last time the Flyers played in the event in 2014-15, they advanced all the way to the Elite Eight. UD competed in the WNIT last season.

The Flyers enter the tournament with a 22-9 record overall, a 13-3 A-10 mark, and a four-game winning streak. Dayton had three players named to the All-Tournament Team, three to Second Team All-Conference, and an A-10 Defensive Player of the Year in senior Kelley Austria. UD won both the regular season and tournament titles for the first time in program history.

Their opponent, Tennessee, was 19-11 overall and made it to the first round of the SEC Tournament before falling to Alabama. The Volunteers are led by sixth year head coach Holly Warlick and heading to their 36th NCAA Tournament appearances. Tennessee has eight National Championships on its resume as well.

Tickets are available for purchase from the host institution, the University of Louisville.