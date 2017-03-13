University launches Biden policy institute

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden smiles in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Biden is joining officials at the University of Delaware, his alma mater, for the launch Monday, March 13, 2017, of the Biden Institute. The Institute is a new research and policy center focused on domestic issues including economic reform, environmental sustainability, criminal justice and civil rights. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is joining officials at the University of Delaware, his alma mater, for the launch Monday of the Biden Institute.

The Institute is a new research and policy center focused on domestic issues including economic reform, environmental sustainability, criminal justice and civil rights.

Biden will be the founding chair of the Institute, which will be part of the university’s School of Public Policy and Administration.

Biden will be splitting his time between the University of Delaware and the University of Pennsylvania, where he will head a foreign policy institute called the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. The foreign policy institute will be located in Washington, D.C., but Biden also will have an office on the Penn campus in Philadelphia.

