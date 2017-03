BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A portion of I-675 was shutdown near Beavercreek early on Monday morning after a vehicle fled the scene of an accident.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Monday in the southbound lanes of 675 near Indian Ripple Road.

Police say a vehicle hit a light pole, knocking it down. Two lanes of 675 were blocked and that part of the road was closed for about 45 minutes before crews removed the pole.

The crash remains under investigation.