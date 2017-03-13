Winter weather cancels, delays flights at Dayton airport

Published:
Weather in other parts of the country is affecting flights through Dayton International Airport. (WDTN Photo/Fred Taylor).

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Weather in other parts of the country is affecting flights through Dayton International Airport.

At least three flights departing for Chicago Monday were canceled as of Monday afternoon. That city is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Arrivals from Detroit, New York and Charlotte have been delayed.

The northeast is preparing for a major winter storm. That area is under a Winter Storm Warning. A flight from Washington, D.C. for Monday after 11 p.m. is canceled. A flight to Philadelphia Tuesday morning has also been canceled.

Some parts of the northeast are under a Blizzard Warning.

You can check your flight status through Dayton International Airport anytime here.

