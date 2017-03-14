Authorities release new information on Monday’s lock downs on 2 college campuses

Related Coverage Central State, Wilberforce lift lockdowns

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Central State University officials released new information Tuesday about the incidents that caused lock downs at CSU and Wilberforce University Monday night.

Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer said there were three incidents stemming from a marijuana deal gone wrong at CSU Monday night. They were working to determine if the three incidents are connected. A police K9 unit found a handgun and marijuana in the woods near campus.

Fischer said there are three suspects, all identified as CSU students. The only person in custody right now is Darion Marie Jones. She is accused of assaulting the campus police chief Monday night. Jones is in Greene County Jail. According to CSU police chief Stephanie Hill, the assault is not connected to the shooting or armed robbery.

CSU and Wilberforce went into lock down around 9 Monday night. They lifted the lock downs a few hours later. The two universities are less than a mile apart just outside Xenia.

According to a statement to the media from CSU around midnight, the university received a report of an armed robbery at a university building around 8:30 Monday night. While investigating, officers heard a gunshot. That put both universities on lockdown.

A female student was wounded. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is stable.