Bengals lose RB Burkhead to Patriots

BOSTON (AP) — The Patriots have signed free agent running back Rex Burkhead.

The move was announced Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed. Burkhead, 26, comes from Cincinnati, where he has spent all four years of his NFL career since being drafted in the sixth round out of Nebraska in 2013.

He appeared in all 16 regular-season games each of the past two seasons. He rushed for 344 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals in 2016. He also has 27 special teams tackles in his career, including consecutive 10-plus tackle seasons with 11 in 2015 and 12 in 2016

Burkhead is expected to be used primarily on special teams for the Patriots and could be a replacement for Brandon Bolden, who is an unrestricted free agent.