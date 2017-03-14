Day 1 of the First Four Tournament wraps in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fans from across the country traveled to the Miami Valley Tuesday for the first two games in the First Four Tournament.

“We came from Knoxville, Tennessee,” Macqueline Foss said. “The drive was fine. No snow or anything. We’re just excited about the whole NCAA experience.”

And so are thousands of other fans who made the drive to watch their favorite teams face off in the first games of the NCAA tournament.

“We are huge Wake Forest,” Daniel Latimer said. “Basketball fans.”

Latimer and his son John drove 2 hours from Indianapolis to make it to Tuesday’s game.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been to an NCAA tournament,” Latimer said. “We couldn’t miss it. We’re only a couple hours away so had to make the trip.”

For some fans, the trip came free. That’s thanks to the First Four Local Organizing Committee’s Hoopla Ticket Program–which provides free tickets to local service men and women here in the Miami Valley.

“It provides unmatched visibility for the airmen that serve in our communities,” Eric Farrell said. “That work in our communities, that interact with us. It’s really honoring them and a way for us to say thank you.”

This year, the Big Hoopla provided more than 4,500 First Four tickets to airmen and women and their families.

“It’s just another way that this whole region kind of comes together,” Farrell said. “On these two nights.”

That’s something Macqueline Foss is used to seeing. Despite being from Knoxville, she’s also a graduate from the University of Dayton.

“It’s so much fun,” Foss said. “I love it. I love coming back. It’s home. Even though I love Tennessee, coming back to Dayton. The atmosphere. You can’t beat the atmosphere here.”