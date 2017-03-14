Encouraging young girls and women to pursue STEM careers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) About a year ago a collage of female meteorologists in the same dress was buzzing on social media.

Today on this pi day we’re wearing it again this time to encourage girls and women to pursue careers in STEM or science, technology, engineering and math.

Cindy Henry who is the Aerospace Educator with the National Museum of the United States Air Force says there is a gap between men and women in STEM fields.

She also says we can encourage young girls and women to pursue these fields by making learning and science fun.

There’s a family free event at the National Museum of the US Air Force coming up this Saturday March 18th. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. young and old can learn about science and technology with fun experiments. The theme this year is weather. Click here for more information.