First Four brings in millions of dollars to region

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau the First Four brings in roughly $4.5 million to the region but that’s not all.

The national recognition is appreciated, too.

Millions of people will be tuned into the first game which is the New Orleans Privateers against the Mount Saint Mary’s Mountaineers.

According to the director of UD Arena, the facility will be filled to capacity which is around 13,000 people.

Nearby hotels are completely booked and area restaurants are prepared to serve all the visitors who are here this week.

According to Jacquie Powell, the president and CEO of the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau the First Four is one of the top events for the area.

“In addition to the great national exposure that we receive this brings money into our local economy people are coming from outside of our community they’re spending that money here and leaving that money behind which is good for all of us citizens here,” Powell said.

The Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau is one of many local organizations that sit on a committee, to keep the First Four here in Dayton as many other cities are interested in hosting.