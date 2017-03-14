Infant injuries from baby products on the rise

COLUMBUS (NBC News) — A new study finds a growing number of young children are being injured while using infant products like carriers, strollers and cribs.

Researchers at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio looked at the number of kids across the country under age 3 who had to go to an emergency room after such an injury.

“There’s an average of 128 a day, or about one every eight minutes,” says Tracy Meahn of the Center for Injury Research and Policy. “And the concerning thing is that these numbers are going up.”

Researchers attribute the increase to greater awareness of concussions and head trauma.

A majority of injuries are related to kids falling, most often from baby carriers and cribs.

Safety experts remind caregivers to make sure kids are strapped in well.

It’s also possible some products may have a design flaw. That’s exactly what happened when Brittany Gowday’s infant carrier fell from her stroller, injuring her daughter.

“At the time of course, I was beating myself up assuming that I didn’t latch it in correctly, and come to find out I just in the past week received a recall,” she says.