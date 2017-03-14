‘Just leave her’: Police say mother abandoned toddler in grocery store

RIVERSIDE, CA (WCMH) –Police say a woman twice tried to abandon a toddler in a California grocery store.

It happened Sunday at a Food 4 Less store in Riverside, California, according to NBC Los Angeles.

According to police, video shows 31-year-old Chiengkham Vilaysane walking with her two-year-old daughter behind her. At some point, the child wandered off, but Vilaysane continued shopping, never looking for her.

A customer then returned the girl to her mother. Vilaysane told the woman, “Oh, just leave her,” according to police.

Another camera captured Vilaysane paying for her groceries at the register. After getting her receipt, she walked away alone.

“It’s not every day day that someone just leaves their young child in a crowded store like this, So we really want to help mom and figure out what’s going on and what led to this.”

Police initially said Vilaysane could face child endangering charges, but no charges have been filed yet. The child is in protective custody.