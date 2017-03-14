Police: Man hit undercover cop he thought was drug dealer

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (AP) — Police in eastern Ohio say a man thought an undercover officer in his neighborhood was a drug dealer and attacked the detective after yelling at him to leave the area.

Forty-five-year-old Don Talbert appeared Monday in East Liverpool Municipal Court, where he’s charged with assault, resisting arrest and drunken driving. Court records don’t indicate whether Talbert has an attorney.

The Review (http://bit.ly/2n5r8RM ) in East Liverpool reports Talbert stopped his pickup truck Saturday next to a detective sitting in an unmarked car and screamed that he should leave the neighborhood. Police say Talbert punched the detective in the face as he tried to get out of his car and continued struggling after being told he’d “just punched a cop.”

Police say a uniformed officer used a stun gun to subdue Talbert.

