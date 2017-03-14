Springfield man indicted for rape of a minor

Related Coverage Springfield man pleads not guilty to charge of rape of a minor

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Clark County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of raping a child under two years old.

Dustin Camp, 21, was indicted for rape, pandering obscenity involving a minor and gross sexual imposition.

Court documents show that around February 5 Google became aware of images and conversations between Camp and an unknown individual about child pornography and child molestation. Google reported these conversations and three images of apparent child pornography to law enforcement.

According to the documents, Google identified the owner of the suspect email address as Dustin Camp at a Springfield address.

Police obtained a search warrant for Camp’s home in the 400 block of South Schaffer Street and searched the home on March 1. Police found six mobile phones and two laptop computers in the residence.

Camp was taken to police headquarters where he admitted to raping a child victim less than two years old to investigators. Camp also admitted ejaculating into the child’s diaper while she was wearing it. Further, Camp said he took the three images captured by Google and sent them over the internet.

Camp is in Clark County Jail. He’s due in court March 17.