The Springboro Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that the 2017 Hometown EXPO “That Spring Thing,” presented by Wade Insurance Agency, will be held on Saturday, March 18th at Springboro High School from 10-3pm. Our EXPO is Warren County’s Largest Business-to-Consumer Expo each year, featuring 200+ exhibits including local businesses and non-profit organizations.
