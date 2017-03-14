Triple homicide suspect arraigned

This file photo shows Muhammad Shabazz Ali being taken into custody following a triple shooting and police chase. (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused in a triple murder in Dayton was arraigned in Montgomery County Court Tuesday morning.

Muhammad Shabazz Ali (Montgomery County Jail).

Muhammad Shabazz Ali, also known as Robert Woodrow Ford, is charged on 24 counts and is eligible for the death penalty. Police say he shot and killed three people in August 2016.

Prosecutors say Ali went to the home of his former girlfriend, Tammy Cox, 54, and fatally shot her. He also fatally shot her son, Michael Cox, 25, and another man who was inside the home, Jasper Taylor, 74.

A judge set his bond at $2 million. He remains in Montgomery County Jail.

