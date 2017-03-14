Wright State hosting WNIT game on Thursday

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wright State women’s basketball team will host Central Michigan in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament Thursday at a time to be announced.

The Raiders (24-8), who earned the Horizon League’s automatic berth to the WNIT, will be making their sixth postseason appearance in the last seven years. WSU, who participated in the Women’s Basketball Invitational in 2011 and 2012 and made its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division I Tournament in 2014 against Kentucky, will be a part of the WNIT for the third consecutive year as Wright State traveled to Toledo in 2015 and was at Michigan last season.

The game will be the third postseason contest hosted by WSU in program history, with the previous two coming during the 2011 Women’s Basketball Invitational against Buffalo and Manhattan.

Central Michigan (23-8) and Wright State have met three previous times, with the Chippewas holding a 2-1 series lead, including a 65-60 decision over the Raiders in the last meeting on December 20, 2011, as part of the Wright State Invitational Presented by Holiday Inn.

The two teams have five common opponents this season in Oakland, UIC, Illinois, Kent State and Miami. Wright State went 6-2 against those opponents (3-0 UIC, 2-0 Oakland, 1-0 Miami, 0-1 Illinois, 0-1 Kent State) while Central Michigan was 5-0 (1-0 Illinois, 1-0 Kent State, 1-0 Miami, 1-0 Oakland, 1-0 UIC).

The winner faces the Michigan-Kent State winner in the second round on a date to be determined between March 18-21.

Wright State Women’s Basketball All-Time Division I Postseason Results

2011—Women’s Basketball Invitational

March 16 at Wright State 82, Buffalo 79

March 20 Manhattan 75, at Wright State 73

2012—Women’s Basketball Invitational

March 15 Wright State 73, at SIU Edwardsville 64

March 18 at Seattle 82, Wright State 65

2014—NCAA Tournament

March 22 at #10/11 Kentucky 106, Wright State 60

2015—Women’s National Invitation Tournament

March 20 at Toledo 72, Wright State 64

2016—Women’s National Invitation Tournament

March 16 at Michigan 81, Wright State 53