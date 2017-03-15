10-month-old safe after father allegedly killed mother

DELTA, Ohio (WDTN) – Amanda Mangas was found alive by police but was fatally shot in the chest and later died after medics got her to University of Toledo Medical Center.

It was her final words to first responders that saved her son’s life reports WTOL.

“She spoke with the first Sgt. on the scene the first thought was with her child – which led us to believe the child wasn’t there we searched the house she did give us the name of Mr. Ramey,” Chief Nathan Hartsock of the Delta Police said Tuesday.

According to WTOL her killer believed to be 27-year-old James Ramey, is in jail in Indiana and being held on one million dollars bond.

Chief Nathan Hartsock, “The agents that were following cell phone pings got behind that vehicle and initiated the stop.”

Police have charged Ramey with aggravated murder and expect he will face several more charged.

