Building a Healthy Dayton: Next Steps

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital are again teaming up for their annual Healthcare Symposium March 25 at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Union.

It is an opportunity for UD students, alumni, health care professionals and community members to come together for a day to talk about the immediate community health needs and threats, and how best to address them.

This year’s event will pick up where last year left off; focusing on ways to expand health care to better address the needs of the whole patient in different neighborhoods.

It is open to the public. Registration is required. Click here for more information, and listen to the above interview for a preview of what to expect.

