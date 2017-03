DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters worked quickly to contain a fire at a Dayton apartment early on Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a fire call just after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3300 block of Valerie Arms Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire on the upper floor of an apartment. Crews worked quickly to contain the fire.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.