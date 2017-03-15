Good Samaritan shoots deputy’s attacker

(WBBH/NBC News) Florida authorities have released new video showing a Good Samaritan fatally shooting a suspect as he attacked a Lee County deputy.

The shooting followed a November 15, 2016 chase on Interstate 75 that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, the driver, Edward Strother, got out of his car on an off-ramp and attacked Deputy Dean Bardes, pinning him to the ground.

Drivers pulled over to see it unfold, before one man walked into the scene to stop the attack.

Strother was shot and killed by a civilian, Ashad Russell, a witness to the whole incident with a concealed weapons permit and gun. All three shots hit Strother. Within moments, Russell dropped his weapon and slowly walked away to wait for deputies.

